Police chief: 1 dead in Oklahoma asphalt plant explosion

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 1:29 PM

ARDMORE, Okla. (AP) — One person was killed in an explosion Friday morning at an asphalt plant in southern Oklahoma, police said.

Police Chief Kevin Norris said no one else was injured in the explosion at the Asphalt Express plant in Ardmore, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

“The ID of the deceased is still unknown, but I have been able to confirm that there was one fatality,” Norris told KXII-TV.

“As of right now we confirmed there were no injuries. No one was transported from the scene to the hospital with injuries,” said Norris, who did not immediately return a phone call from The Associated Press.

According to its website, Asphalt Express provides transportation, storage and sales of bulk liquids such as asphalt and various types of oil at the Ardmore plant.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

