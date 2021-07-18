Coronavirus News: Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Police: Bomb threat closed Mackinac Bridge for 3 hours

The Associated Press

July 18, 2021, 5:48 PM

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) — A bomb scare closed the bridge connecting Michigan’s two peninsulas for about three hours on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Law enforcement notified the Mackinac Bridge Authority of the threat and the bridge was closed in both directions around 2:15 p.m., the authority said in a tweet.

The Michigan State and Mackinaw City police investigated. Nothing was found after an “extensive search,” the authority said, and the bridge was reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

The more than 26,300-foot (8,016-meter) structure is the longest suspension bridge in the Western Hemisphere.

