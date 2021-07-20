Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » National News » Pilot, 18, lands banner…

Pilot, 18, lands banner plane on bridge; no injuries

The Associated Press

July 20, 2021, 5:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — The 18-year old pilot of a banner plane made an emergency landing Monday on a bridge in southern New Jersey, snarling traffic but causing no injuries, authorities said.

Landon Lucas reported that his plane started having engine trouble around 12:30 p.m. as he was flying near Steel Pier in Atlantic City, officials said. Lucas released his banner into the ocean and was trying to fly to a nearby municipal airport in Ocean City when he spotted a gap in traffic in the westbound lanes of the Route 52 causeway, which connects Ocean City and Somers Point.

Lucas landed the plane without incident, witnesses said, and officials said the aircraft was not damaged.

The incident remains under investigation, authorities said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

IRS needs multi-year funding to overcome shrinking workforce, managers association warns

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

Remote work arrangements spark new questions about old federal workforce policies

Library of Congress has a new chief for its Digital Innovation Lab

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up