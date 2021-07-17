Coronavirus News: Smithsonian to end timed-entry passes | Va. to spend funds for universal broadband | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » National News » Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery

Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery

The Associated Press

July 17, 2021, 5:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JULY 10 – 16, 2021

From a youth diving into a drainage ditch in Venezuela, to flooding in Europe, to unrest in South Africa, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up