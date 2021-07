Partial list of Emmy nominees in top categories

Partial list of nominees for the annual prime-time Emmy Awards, announced Tuesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.…

Partial list of nominees for the annual prime-time Emmy Awards, announced Tuesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com:

Comedy Series: “black-ish”; “Cobra Kai”; “Emily in Paris”; “The Flight Attendant”; “Hacks”; “The Kominsky Method”; “PEN15”; “Ted Lasso.”

Actor, Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; William H. Macy, “Shameless”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Kenan Thompson, “Kenan.”

Actress, Comedy Series: Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Allison Janney, “Mom”; Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”; Aidy Bryant, “Shrill.”

Drama series: “The Boys”; “Bridgerton”; “The Crown”; “The Handmaid’s Tale”; “Lovecraft Country”; “The Mandalorian”; “Pose”; “This Is Us.”

Actor, Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”; Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”; Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”; Billy Porter, “Pose”; Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason.”

Actress, Drama Series: Emma Corrin, “The Crown”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”; Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country.”

Limited Series: “The Queen’s Gambit”; “I May Destroy You,”; “Mare of Easttown,”; “The Underground Railroad,”; “WandaVision.”

Actor, Limited Series or TV movie: Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”; Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”; Ewan McGregor, “Halston”; Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”; Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton.”

Actress, Limited Series or TV movie: Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”; Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”; Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”; Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”; Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown.”

Variety Talk Series: “Conan”; “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”; “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”; Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”; Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”; Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”; Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”; “ Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”; Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”; Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method.”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”; Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”; Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”; Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”; Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”; Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant.”

Guest Actor, Drama Series: George Freeman, “Lovecraft County”; Charles Dance, “The Crown”; Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”; Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”; Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian.”

Guest Actress, Drama Series: Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”; Claire Foy, “The Crown”; Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; McKenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us.”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”; O-T Fagbenie, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”; Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”; Max Minghella ,“The Handmaid’s Tale”; Chris Sullivan “This Is Us”; Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country.”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”; Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”; Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”; Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”; Yvonne Strahovski “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

