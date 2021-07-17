Overdose deaths increased again in Delaware in 2020

According to the News Journal, the state reported 447 overdose deaths statewide last year – up from 431 in 2019.

WILMINGTON, Del. — New data show overdose deaths in Delaware increased in 2020 from the year before.

According to the News Journal, the state reported 447 overdose deaths statewide last year – up from 431 in 2019.

Fentanyl, a dangerously powerful opioid, was found as a contributor in 372 of those deaths.

That’s according to a report from the state Division of Forensic Science.

Nationally, the U.S. government reported earlier this week that overdose deaths soared to a record 93,000 last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, up about 29% from the year before.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.