Coronavirus News: Smithsonian to end timed-entry passes | Va. to spend funds for universal broadband | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » National News » Overdose deaths increased again…

Overdose deaths increased again in Delaware in 2020

The Associated Press

July 17, 2021, 8:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. — New data show overdose deaths in Delaware increased in 2020 from the year before.

According to the News Journal, the state reported 447 overdose deaths statewide last year – up from 431 in 2019.

Fentanyl, a dangerously powerful opioid, was found as a contributor in 372 of those deaths.

That’s according to a report from the state Division of Forensic Science.

Nationally, the U.S. government reported earlier this week that overdose deaths soared to a record 93,000 last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, up about 29% from the year before.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

IRS needs multi-year funding to overcome shrinking workforce, managers association warns

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up