One dead, three injured after gunfire breaks out in Dover

The Associated Press

July 1, 2021, 10:19 AM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware’s capital city are investigating a late-night shooting that left one man dead and three other people injured.

Dover police say a group of people were gathered on South New Street when gunfire broke out shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators believe that at least 47 shots were fired. Nineteen-year-old Tysean Nelson was found dead near the shooting scene.

A 40-year-old woman suffered a leg injury and drove herself to a local hospital.

A 39-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

