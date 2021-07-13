Coronavirus News: Global disease, local response | Combating 'aggressive debt collection' | J&J vaccine update | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » National News » Officer fatally shoots man…

Officer fatally shoots man outside hospital in Arkansas

The Associated Press

July 13, 2021, 7:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A police officer at an Arkansas hospital fatally shot a man who had a gun outside of the emergency department entrance, authorities said.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon outside of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas State Police said.

Bobby Hollingshead, 59, of Sheridan, stepped out of a truck and told UAMS police officers to stay away, state police said. A UAMS officer shot Hollingshead after Hollingshead raised a gun, state police said.

Hollingshead was taken inside the hospital for treatment but later died, state police said.

The name of the officer who shot him wasn’t immediately released. State police agents are investigating and will forward their findings to prosecutors to determine whether the shooting was justified, authorities said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USPS, DoJ attorneys ask court to throw out delivery vehicle bid protest

CISA piloting mobile security tools under shared services program

Biden expands pay, hiring for federal firefighters, but union warns it's not enough

Biden fires Saul as SSA commissioner

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up