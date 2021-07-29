2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » National News » 3 New Orleans clubs…

3 New Orleans clubs require vaccination, negative COVID test

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 10:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — If you want to listen to the George Porter Trio or Big Chief Bo Dollis, Jr. and the Wild Magnolias rip it up at some of the most well-known New Orleans music venues, you’ll have to get a coronavirus vaccination or a negative coronavirus test.

The clubs — Tipitina’s, the Maple Leaf Bar and d.b.a. — made the announcement late Wednesday in a news release. The new rule will go into effect for performances at the venues starting Friday.

“The music industry in New Orleans is uniting once again in an effort to curb the rise in Covid-19 cases seen throughout the city,” the clubs said in the release. “We remain committed to providing a safe and enjoyable atmosphere and livelihood for all performers, employees, and supporters of live entertainment.”

Guests will have to show their proof of vaccination along with an identification. Negative tests must be within the 72 hours before the performance.

The clubs’ announcement comes as coronavirus infections across the state are skyrocketing. Louisiana has one of the lowest vaccination rates of any state although vaccination rates in New Orleans are higher.

Music venues were especially hard hit during the pandemic when live indoor performances were banned as a way to prevent the spread of the virus. Many venues and performers pivoted to performances that were shown on the internet and took donations as a way to recoup some lost income. It wasn’t until March that indoor music was allowed to resume and even then it was under limited conditions although those have since been lifted.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | National News

GSA earns top marks under FITARA 12 scorecard

Mask requirements return for federal employees, contractors in light of new guidance

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up