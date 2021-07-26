2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Olympics: Latest news | Ledecky wins silver | Sunday gold medal roundup
Home » National News » Milwaukee man sentenced to…

Milwaukee man sentenced to life for killing daughter’s mom

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 3:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man who was convicted of killing his 2-year-old daughter’s mother and is charged with killing the couple’s girl was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Dariaz Higgins, 37, pleaded guilty in April to first-degree intentional homicide in the March 2019 shooting death of 24-year-old Sierra Robinson and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and injuring a 4-year-old girl who was with Robinson.

Authorities said Higgins shot at the pair as they were walking toward an apartment where he had told them they would find 2-year-old Noelani Robinson, the daughter of Robinson and Higgins. That was several days after Higgins allegedly killed the toddler, who was the subject of a nationwide search.

Noelani’s body was found in a blanket in a highway ditch in southern Minnesota, and Higgins is charged there with unintentional second-degree murder in her death.

“I can’t imagine anything more cruel than to have mom come to Milwaukee and lead her on a goose chase knowing the child is already dead,” Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz told Higgins.

The judge said she was taken aback by Higgins’ comments in court Monday when he said Robinson had stolen from him and was using their child as a bargaining chip, the Journal Sentinel reported.

“You’re still blaming the victim,” Protasiewicz said. “I was stunned to hear that come out of your mouth.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Service members in remote areas missing out on transition benefits

HUD, OPM gain new technology executives, CBP losing its CISO

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up