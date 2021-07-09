Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Marilyn Manson surrenders on New Hampshire assault warrant

The Associated Press

July 9, 2021, 2:08 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rocker Marilyn Manson surrendered to police in Los Angeles last week in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant out of New Hampshire where he allegedly assaulted a videographer at a concert, authorities said.

Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from an alleged incident on Aug. 19, 2019 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford.

Gilford police Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee said Thursday that Manson had turned himself into law enforcement in Los Angeles the week before. Manson was booked and released without bail pending a court appearance in New Hampshire.

Manson’s attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

The victim, a videographer, was in the venue’s stage pit area at the time of the alleged assault, Gilford police previously said. The misdemeanor charges can each result in a jail sentence of less than a year and a $2,000 fine if convicted.

Los Angeles Police Capt. Brent McGuyre confirmed Manson’s surrender to The Associated Press. Manson turned himself in at the department’s Hollywood station on July 2 and was processed on the warrant before being released.

“This is consistent with anybody who has a misdemeanor warrant that is not local,” McGuyre said.

