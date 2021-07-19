Coronavirus News: Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Man falls to death hiking Provo Canyon with 9-year-old boy

The Associated Press

July 19, 2021, 9:04 AM

SPANISH FORK, Utah (AP) — A Utah man hiking with the young son of his fiancee fell to his death near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon, leaving the 9-year-old boy to climb down the mountain by himself, authorities said.

The boy’s mother called for help, saying she could see her son from below, crying and alone, according to a press release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

Volunteer search and rescuers and a Department of Public Safety helicopter crew responded Saturday evening. They found the body of Adrian Vanderklis, 40, of Roosevelt at an elevation of about 5,800 feet on a nearly vertical slope as night fell, and determined that he apparently died immediately as a result of his injuries.

His body was recovered on Sunday and was taken to a medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, the release said.

The boy was with him but did not actually see Mr. Vanderklis fall, the sheriff’s office said.

