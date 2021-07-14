Man charged with causing disturbance on LA-Miami flight

MIAMI (AP) — A California man faces a federal charge following a disturbance on a flight from Los Angeles to…

MIAMI (AP) — A California man faces a federal charge following a disturbance on a flight from Los Angeles to Miami last week.

Anthony Kevin Trujillo, 27, made his first appearance Wednesday in Miami federal court, according to court records. He was charged earlier this week with interfering with flight crew members and attendants. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Trujillo’s conduct became increasingly disturbing during the July 7 flight. He first claimed to smell a gas leak and then accused a fellow passenger of storing bomb parts in her socks, officials said. Trujillo accused a flight attendant of carrying explosive components in his bag and tried to wrestle the bag away from him, prosecutors said.

Two air marshals on the flight attempted to calm Trujillo, but he charged down the aisle toward the front of the airplane and had to be restrained, officials said.

Law enforcement arrested Trujillo after the plane landed at Miami International Airport.

Defense attorneys for Trujillo didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment from The Associated Press.

