Lawyer Michael Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for Nike extortion attempt

The Associated Press

July 8, 2021, 2:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyer Michael Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for Nike extortion attempt.

