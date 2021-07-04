Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Judge to decide lawsuit over Alabama nuclear plant sale

The Associated Press

July 4, 2021, 11:03 AM

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge will decide the future of an unfinished nuclear plant in north Alabama.

U.S. District Judge Liles Burke heard closing arguments recently in the lawsuit over the the sale of Bellefonte Nuclear Plant near Scottsboro. It is unclear when Burke will issue his ruling.

Nuclear Development LLC, filed a breach of contract lawsuit accusing the TVA of illegally blocking the sale at the last minute.

The utility has argued it couldn’t complete the transaction because the company failed to get the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s approval for transfer of the construction permits.

