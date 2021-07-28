2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Dawes praises Biles' decision | VT professor on Biles
Correction: Police Shooting-Wisconsin-Mensah story

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 3:49 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — In a story published June 21, 2021, about a family’s pursuit of charges against a Wisconsin police officer in the 2016 shooting of Jay Anderson Jr., The Associated Press erroneously reported that the judge hearing the case would decide whether to charge Officer Joseph Mensah. Judge Glenn Yamahiro’s role was limited to determining whether probable cause existed to bring charges.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

