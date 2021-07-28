MILWAUKEE (AP) — In a story published June 21, 2021, about a family’s pursuit of charges against a Wisconsin police…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — In a story published June 21, 2021, about a family’s pursuit of charges against a Wisconsin police officer in the 2016 shooting of Jay Anderson Jr., The Associated Press erroneously reported that the judge hearing the case would decide whether to charge Officer Joseph Mensah. Judge Glenn Yamahiro’s role was limited to determining whether probable cause existed to bring charges.

