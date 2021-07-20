VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Jeff Bezos blasts off on his space company’s first flight with people on board.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 20, 2021, 9:11 AM
VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Jeff Bezos blasts off on his space company’s first flight with people on board.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.