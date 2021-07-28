2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Dawes praises Biles' decision | VT professor on Biles
Iowa man accused of killing 3 relatives pleads not guilty

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 5:54 PM

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Rapids man pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his father, mother and sister.

Andrew Jackson, 20, a University of Iowa sophomore, entered his written plea last week and his trial was scheduled for Jan. 25 in Linn County District Court.

Jackson is charged with killing his father, Jan Jackson, 61; mother, Melissa Jackson, 68; and sister, Sabrina Jackson, 19, on June 15 at the family’s Cedar Rapids home.

Jackson told police he was awakened by gunfire and was shot in the foot as he wrestled with an intruder over a gun, The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported.

Investigators found no evidence of forced entry, according to a criminal complaint.

Sixth Judicial District Chief Judge Lars Anderson ruled last week that prosecutors can obtain Jackson’s medical records and statements to emergency responders and medical staff who treated him for his wounded foot.

Jackson’s defense attorneys had argued they were privileged medical records.

Jackson remains in jail under a $3 million cash-only bail.

