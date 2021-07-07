Coronavirus News: Delta variant fuels case rise in Missouri | WV Gov. Justice: ‘If you’re not vaccinated, you’re part of the problem’ | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building

The Associated Press

July 7, 2021, 5:08 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana police officer was fatally shot Wednesday outside a federal office building, authorities said.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that the officer had died.

“We have unfortunately had an officer shot in the line of duty. Our officer has passed away. We will release more information as the case allows,” Adamson said.

Police did not release the name of the officer, pending notification of family.

The Tribune-Star reported the shooting occurred outside a federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect was in surgery late Wednesday afternoon at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute.

No further information was immediately available.

