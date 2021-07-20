Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Helicopter reported missing on North Carolina coast

The Associated Press

July 20, 2021, 5:33 PM

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a search is underway on the North Carolina coast for a helicopter with two people on board that disappeared during a flight from Virginia.

A news release says the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center was notified by a concerned friend that they had lost communication with the Robinson R44 helicopter at around 6:40 p.m. on Monday.

According to the Coast Guard, the two men had left from Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport and were heading for the Dare County Regional Airport.

An aircrew found helicopter debris in Albemarle Sound about nine miles north of the Alligator River Bridge.

