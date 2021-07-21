LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to 11 sexual assault counts in Los Angeles court.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 21, 2021, 2:15 PM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to 11 sexual assault counts in Los Angeles court.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.