Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » National News » Gunman dead in Wisconsin…

Gunman dead in Wisconsin gas station shooting is identified

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 9:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CALEDONIA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin have identified the man they say was lying in wait at a travel center before quietly walking up to a young man who was pumping gas and fatally shooting him.

John McCarthy, 32, of Hartland, was later killed after confronting an undercover sheriff’s investigator at another gas station not far away in Caledonia on Tuesday, Racine County sheriff’s officials said.

Officials on Wednesday identified the victim who was fatally shot by McCarthy at the Pilot Travel Center as Anthony Griger, 22, of Elkhorn. Griger was a 2017 graduate of Franklin High School who family and friends called “Nino.”

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the gunman “executed” Griger while the victim filled his vehicle with gas about 7:30 a.m.

“He sat there and waited for the right opportunity. And when he was pumping gas, he quietly walked up to him and shot him dead,” Schmaling told the Racine County Board on Tuesday night. Officials have not identified a motive for the shooting.

Family members posted on a GoFundMe page that Griger’s death was all too sudden.

“There are no words to express the anguish and shock that all of Nino’s family and friends are experiencing right now. We pray that he is at peace and in the loving arms of those who have gone before him,” a statement read.

Schmaling said McCarthy rummaged through Griger’s pockets before shooting at another person who was driving through the parking lot. That person was not injured.

McCarthy then drove to a Mobil station about 2 miles (3 kilometers) away, according to authorities. There, with a gun drawn, Schmaling said, McCarthy approached the undercover investigator who was pumping gas into his unmarked squad car.

The two exchanged gunfire. McCarthy was shot and killed. The investigator, whose name hasn’t been released, suffered multiple gunshot wounds that fractured several bones around his pelvis, the sheriff’s office said. He is recovering at a Racine hospital.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Biden expands pay, hiring for federal firefighters, but union warns it's not enough

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

DoD seeks to develop new career paths to stay ahead of AI competition

VA will miss its original 2022 deadline for resolving legacy appeals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up