Coronavirus News: Uptick in cases in DC region | MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » National News » Giant screen collapses ahead…

Giant screen collapses ahead of Rolling Loud music festival

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 7:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — A giant video screen collapsed Thursday at a South Florida stadium, a day before the Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival was set to begin. There were no injuries.

Organizers posted on Twitter that the screen toppled over onto one of the festival’s stages at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, but it was expected to be repaired before doors opened Friday.

“Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!” the tweet said.

Helicopter news footage shows a large pile of downed scaffolding and other equipment next to one of the stages.

Like many other events, Rolling Loud was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally set for May 2020, the event was rescheduled several times. This weekend’s lineup includes A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Music News | National News

Warner says ‘time is now’ for cyber incident reporting legislation

VA restores official time to health care workforce, agrees to a reset with AFGE

State Dept. staffing surge won’t address passport backlog ‘overnight,’ union warns

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up