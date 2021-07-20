Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Gas leak in Texas home likely caused blast that injured 6

The Associated Press

July 20, 2021, 12:25 PM

PLANO, Texas (AP) — A gas leak in a suburban Dallas home was the likely cause of an explosion that destroyed the house and heavily damaged the two next door, injuring six people, fire officials said Tuesday.

Plano fire officials said further investigation would be needed to determine where in the home the leak happened before the single-story house exploded at about 4:40 p.m. on Monday. The destruction will hinder the investigation, they said.

One person from the home that exploded and five others, including three children, from one of the damaged homes next door were taken to hospitals for treatment, fire officials said. Officials haven’t released their conditions. A person who was in the other damaged home wasn’t hurt.

The leak was isolated to the home that exploded and no other homes are in danger, they said.

