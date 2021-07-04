Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen officer

The Associated Press

July 4, 2021, 3:03 PM

BEAR, Del. — A charitable organization has paid off the mortgage on the home of a late Delaware State Police corporal who was fatally shot in the line of duty.

Delaware State News reports the mortgage on the home of Cpl. Stephen Ballard was one of 19 the Tunnel to Towers Foundation satisfied this year in observance of Independence Day.

Ballard was shot and killed April 26, 2017, when he approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot. The 32-year-old left behind his wife and their daughter.

