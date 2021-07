LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal judge blocks Arkansas law banning nearly all abortions while opponents challenge its constitutionality.

Listen now to WTOP News

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal judge blocks Arkansas law banning nearly all abortions while opponents challenge its constitutionality.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.