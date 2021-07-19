Coronavirus News: Long-haul symptoms less common in kids | Masking recommended in schools | Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » National News » FBI agent in investigation…

FBI agent in investigation of Whitmer kidnap plot is charged

The Associated Press

July 19, 2021, 4:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — An FBI agent who testified about an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is facing an assault charge, according to court records.

Richard Trask appeared in a Kalamazoo court Monday and was released. Online records show the alleged offense occurred Sunday.

The court file doesn’t list a defense attorney yet, according to the clerk’s office.

“In accordance with FBI policy, the incident is subject to internal review, and I cannot comment further at this time,” Detroit FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider said.

Trask has provided details in federal court about an alleged scheme to kidnap Whitmer in retaliation for her orders last year meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. One man has pleaded guilty and roughly a dozen others are awaiting trial.

“It’s the last thing you want for a major case like this,” said Andy Arena, former head of the FBI office in Detroit. “Any time you give the defense any ammunition it’s not good.”

Trask can’t carry a gun while he’s out on bond, The Detroit News reported.

“If you can’t carry a weapon, then you’re not going to work as a street agent,” Arena told the newspaper. “He’s going to be suspended or put on restricted duty.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

National Guard readies severe budget measures to cover this year's Capitol security costs

IRS needs multi-year funding to overcome shrinking workforce, managers association warns

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

Library of Congress has a new chief for its Digital Innovation Lab

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up