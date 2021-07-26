Fatal head-on crash after EMS worker wakes slumped driver

RIVERDALE, Ga. (AP) — Two adults, a child and a fetus died in a head-on crash that occurred shortly after…

RIVERDALE, Ga. (AP) — Two adults, a child and a fetus died in a head-on crash that occurred shortly after a Georgia ambulance crew knocked on the window of a stopped pickup truck to wake a driver slumped over the wheel, police said.

The driver appeared confused and sped away from the Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services crew about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Georgia Highway 138, Clayton County police said in a news release. The Ford F-150 hit a Mitsubishi Outlander a little more than a mile (1.6 kilometers) away, near Riverdale, they said.

The pickup truck’s driver, Michael Jerome Morris, 37, died at the scene, police said.

Brandy Sheree Gilkey, 34, her unborn child and her son Christian McDonald, 8, died at a hospital, Sgt. Julia Isaac said. Isaac said in an email Monday that a “check through open records” would be needed to get the hometowns listed on the adults’ driver’s licenses

The Outlander’s driver, Lashad Robert Lewis, 33, remained in critical condition Monday, Isaac said in an email.

