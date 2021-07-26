SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Family member says last victim of the Florida condo collapse has been identified.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
July 26, 2021, 2:44 PM
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Family member says last victim of the Florida condo collapse has been identified.
