EMT wounded by gunman in Arizona shooting rampage dies

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 3:30 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A 20-year-old Tucson emergency medical technician who was critically wounded by a gunman in a shooting rampage last week has died, his employer said Friday.

The death of Jacob Dindinger was announced by American Medical Response in a brief statement. “Our thoughts are with Jacob and his family as we honor his life and his service,” the company said.

Police said several other people were wounded or grazed by gunfire during a string of related incidents on July 18. They included a neighbor who was fatally shot while trying to douse a house fire and the gunman’s girlfriend, who was found dead inside the house after the fire.

Dindinger had been hospitalized in extremely critically condition since being being shot by the gunman while sitting in an ambulance with a co-worker.

He died of his injuries Thursday night, according to a statement from Gov. Doug Ducey. The governor ordered that flags at all state buildings fly at half-staff Saturday in Dindinger’s honor.

The gunman, identified by police as Leslie Stephen Scarlett, 35, died July 21 after being wounded in an exchange of gunfire that ended the rampage.

A paramedic who was a co-worker of Dindinger and a firefighter also were wounded, and a second neighbor was grazed by a bullet.

A motive for the attack remained unclear, police have said.

National News

