Doctor at pain clinic convicted on drug offenses

The Associated Press

July 23, 2021, 1:41 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. — A doctor who operated a Milford pain clinic has been found guilty of more than a dozen federal drug offenses linked to his practice’s dispensing of opioids. The News Journal reports that a federal jury found Dr. Patrick Titus guilty Wednesday of 13 crimes for knowingly dispensing narcotics without a legitimate medical purpose. He was also convicted of maintaining his practice, Lighthouse Internal Medicine, primarily as an outlet for selling drugs. Prosecutors argued that Titus gave out dangerous prescriptions without rendering meaningful medical care while ignoring signs of patient abuse. His defense argued the Air Force veteran was acting in good faith to help people in pain. Titus faces potential prison time at sentencing.

