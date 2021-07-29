2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Detroit Pistons select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 8:08 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Pistons select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

