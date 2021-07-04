Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Delaware to run routine test for nuke station alarms

The Associated Press

July 4, 2021, 2:50 PM

SMYRNA, Del. — Delaware officials are set to conduct a routine quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations emergency notification system.

Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will run the test Tuesday, with the sirens sounding around 7:20 p.m.

Delaware State News reports the 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the plants just over the Delaware border in New Jersey will be activated for three to five minutes.

The siren tests will be followed by a test message of the Emergency Alert System on local radio stations.

