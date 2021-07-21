Coronavirus News: Va. school mask guidelines | Delta variant cases dominate US | CASES surge amid misinformation | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Delaware could get more than $100M in opioid settlement

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 5:36 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — State officials say Delaware could receive more than $100 million under a proposed $26 billion nationwide settlement with producers and distributors of opioid painkillers.

The proposed settlement stems from efforts by state and local governments to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay the costs of  opioid addiction.

The deal announced earlier this week involves the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

Delaware lawmakers passed legislation last month establishing a panel to ensure that settlement money is used to prevent and treat opioid addiction and is not diverted to other purposes.

