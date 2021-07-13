Coronavirus News: Global disease, local response | Combating 'aggressive debt collection' | J&J vaccine update | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » National News » Death toll in Florida…

Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95

The Associated Press

July 13, 2021, 10:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The death toll in the Miami-area condominium building collapse climbed to 95 on Tuesday as crews worked for a 20th day to find victims in the rubble.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 14 people remain unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside. No one has been found alive since the first hours after the building fell.

With 85 of the victims identified, the mayor noted that the work of identifying the bodies has become more difficult with the passage of time.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Biden expands pay, hiring for federal firefighters, but union warns it's not enough

Agencies have new services on tap for securing mobile devices

USPS, DoJ attorneys ask court to throw out delivery vehicle bid protest

GSA sells over $1 million in cryptocurrency

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up