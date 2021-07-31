Border Patrol: Agent, 2nd driver killed in crash in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent and another driver were killed Saturday in a head-on crash near…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent and another driver were killed Saturday in a head-on crash near southern Arizona, the Border Patrol said.

Both drivers were pronounced dead shortly after the collision occurred about 12:20 a.m. on State Route 86 near Sells, a Border Patrol statement said.

The statement said the driver was the only person in the civilian vehicle and that multiple agencies responded to the incident.

No identities or additional information on the circumstances of the incident were released.

Sells is 60 miles (96 kilometers) southwest of Tucson.

