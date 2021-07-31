2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » National News » Border Patrol: Agent, 2nd…

Border Patrol: Agent, 2nd driver killed in crash in Arizona

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 3:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent and another driver were killed Saturday in a head-on crash near southern Arizona, the Border Patrol said.

Both drivers were pronounced dead shortly after the collision occurred about 12:20 a.m. on State Route 86 near Sells, a Border Patrol statement said.

The statement said the driver was the only person in the civilian vehicle and that multiple agencies responded to the incident.

No identities or additional information on the circumstances of the incident were released.

Sells is 60 miles (96 kilometers) southwest of Tucson.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

Seven-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up