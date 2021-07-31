Bishop: Albany diocese covered up priest abuse for decades

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The longtime former head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany says the diocese covered up…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The longtime former head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany says the diocese covered up sexual abuse by priests for decades and protected clergy by sending them to private treatment instead of calling police.

Bishop Howard Hubbard, who ran the diocese in New York’s Capital District from 1977 to 2014, made the admission in a statement issued through his lawyer to the Albany Times-Union in response to questions from the newspaper.

The Times-Union reported Hubbard’s statement on Saturday.

About 300 lawsuits have been filed against the Albany diocese under a state law that allows people until Aug. 14 to sue over sexual abuse they say they endured as children, sometimes decades ago. Hubbard himself has been accused of sexually abusing minors. He’s also accused in lawsuits of covering up abuse by others.

“When an allegation of sexual misconduct against a priest was received in the 1970s and 1980s, the common practice in the Albany diocese and elsewhere was to remove the priest from ministry temporarily and send him for counseling and treatment,” Hubbard said.

“Only when a licensed psychologist or psychiatrist determined the priest was capable of returning to ministry without reoffending did we consider placing the priest back in ministry,” he added. “The professional advice we received was well-intended but flawed, and I deeply regret that we followed it.”

