Biden will allow eviction moratorium to expire, calls on Congress to extend it ‘without delay’

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 10:44 AM

BOSTON (AP) — Biden will allow eviction moratorium to expire, calls on Congress to extend it ‘without delay.’

