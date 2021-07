MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Ben & Jerry’s, under criticism for selling its ice cream in the West Bank and East…

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Ben & Jerry’s, under criticism for selling its ice cream in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, says it will stop.

