Authorities identify victims in Wisconsin triple homicide

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 2:41 PM

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have identified the victims of a triple homicide in far western Wisconsin.

The bodies of 24-year-old Peng Lor, 24-year-old Nemo Yang and 23-year-old Trevor Maloney were discovered shortly before 5 a.m. by two workers of the Milestone Quarry, the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office said. The quarry is located near West Salem, about 14 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of La Crosse, which is along the Minnesota border.

La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf has called the deaths a “targeted act” but has not said how they died. He believes the three victims were killed Thursday night or early Friday, and investigators want to see if any cameras recorded vehicles in the area at that time.

A dozen investigators were actively working on the case Saturday and following up on information about the whereabouts of the victims 24 hours prior to the discovery of the bodies, the La Crosse Tribune reported.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

