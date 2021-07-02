CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Va. renters vulnerable to eviction as state of emergency ends | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
AP Week in Pictures: North America

The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 1:07 AM

JUNE 25 – JULY 1, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the North American region.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

