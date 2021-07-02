FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Many travelers expected | Best car deals | What's open, what's closed
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures: Global

AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 11:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JUNE 26 – JULY 2, 2021

From celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, to Gay Pride festivities in Panama City, to a farmworker reacting to the heat wave in the Pacific Northwest of the U.S., this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Congress skeptical VA has the capacity to manage EHR, growing technology to-do list

What remote work successes mean for agencies and their physical footprint

Security clearance software 're-baselined' after schedule slips

DoD touts gains in vaccination rates, but worries about Delta variant

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up