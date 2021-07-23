Coronavirus News: DC schools' COVID-19 measures | Md. funding schools' COVID-19 testing | Uptick in cases in DC region | Vaccination numbers in DMV
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

July 23, 2021, 2:33 AM

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa between July 16 and July 22, 2021.

Germany and Belgium experience deadly flooding as London swelters through a heat wave. Lewis Hamilton wins his 8th British Grand Prix, people in Senegal prepare for the Eid al-Adha festival known as Tabaski and a World Nomad Fashion festival takes place in Kyrgyzstan. A protest is held in support of hundreds of migrants on a hunger strike in Brussels, while a small boat filled with newcomers arrives on a beach in England.

The selection was curated by London Photo Editor Anne-Marie Belgrave.

