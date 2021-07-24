2020 Olympics: Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky | Four new Olympic sports
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 4:11 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOJ says no probe into state-run nursing homes in New York

AP-NORC poll: Most unvaccinated Americans don’t want shots

Governors pin hopes on full vaccine approval as cases climb

Search for bodies concludes at Florida condo collapse site

Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze

Trump inaugural committee chair to be released on $250M bail

Ruling leaves immigrants who newly applied for DACA in limbo

New technology propels efforts to fight Western wildfires

Family of James Brown settles 15-year battle over his estate

Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

VA, AFGE settle longstanding official time, legal disputes

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up