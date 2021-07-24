AP Top U.S. News at 4:11 a.m. EDT

DOJ says no probe into state-run nursing homes in New York
AP-NORC poll: Most unvaccinated Americans don’t want shots
Governors pin hopes on full vaccine approval as cases climb
Search for bodies concludes at Florida condo collapse site
Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze
Trump inaugural committee chair to be released on $250M bail
Ruling leaves immigrants who newly applied for DACA in limbo
New technology propels efforts to fight Western wildfires
Family of James Brown settles 15-year battle over his estate
Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.