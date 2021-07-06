AP Top U.S. News at 9:28 p.m. EDT

Rural Kentucky health officials press on, one shot at a time
Searchers at collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’
Tenure struggle ends with Hannah-Jones charting new course
Hunt for Capitol attackers still on 6 months after Jan. 6
Unending grief of COVID-19 deaths causing problems for some
Sisters in Florida condo collapse buried in same coffin
Officials: Storm lashing Florida strengthens into hurricane
Tucson to ignore Arizona’s ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’ law
911 callers urge help for hockey player killed by fireworks
AME church to address BLM, voting rights, in delayed meeting
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.