AP Top U.S. News at 12:49 a.m. EDT

With pandemic worsening in US, surgeon general worried
GOP governor’s vaccination tour reveals depths of distrust
Biden pledges appeal of ‘deeply disappointing’ DACA ruling
California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons
Tribe claims remains of kids who died at assimilation school
EXPLAINER: How Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos will soar into space
Padres-Nats game suspended after shooting outside DC stadium
Who’s in? California recall candidate list draws confusion
Probe: Journalists, activists among firm’s spyware targets
2 dead, 7 injured in separate shootings in Portland, Oregon
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.