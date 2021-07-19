Coronavirus News: Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
AP Top U.S. News at 12:49 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 19, 2021, 12:00 AM

With pandemic worsening in US, surgeon general worried

GOP governor’s vaccination tour reveals depths of distrust

Biden pledges appeal of ‘deeply disappointing’ DACA ruling

California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons

Tribe claims remains of kids who died at assimilation school

EXPLAINER: How Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos will soar into space

Padres-Nats game suspended after shooting outside DC stadium

Who’s in? California recall candidate list draws confusion

Probe: Journalists, activists among firm’s spyware targets

2 dead, 7 injured in separate shootings in Portland, Oregon

