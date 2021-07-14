US COVID-19 cases rising again, doubling over three weeks
Thousands of firefighters battle big blazes across the West
Cuba, Haiti stir fresh political pressures for US president
‘Scary’: Fuel shortage could ground firefighting aircraft
Are Jan. 6 rioters traitors? So far, criminal charges say no
Oregon heat wave victims older, lived alone, had no AC
US says order coming this week on border asylum restrictions
Biden blasts ‘un-American’ voting limits; Texas Dems act
Texas Democrats dig in after exodus; GOP threatens arrest
Black female WWII unit hoping to get congressional honor
