AP Top U.S. News at 12:59 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

US COVID-19 cases rising again, doubling over three weeks Thousands of firefighters battle big blazes across the West Cuba, Haiti…

US COVID-19 cases rising again, doubling over three weeks Thousands of firefighters battle big blazes across the West Cuba, Haiti stir fresh political pressures for US president ‘Scary’: Fuel shortage could ground firefighting aircraft Are Jan. 6 rioters traitors? So far, criminal charges say no Oregon heat wave victims older, lived alone, had no AC US says order coming this week on border asylum restrictions Biden blasts ‘un-American’ voting limits; Texas Dems act Texas Democrats dig in after exodus; GOP threatens arrest Black female WWII unit hoping to get congressional honor Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.