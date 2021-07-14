Coronavirus News: US cases rising again | Md. unemployment benefits to continue | Gov. Northam provides relief to Va. businesses | How many vaccinated in DMV?
AP Top U.S. News at 12:59 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 14, 2021, 12:00 AM

US COVID-19 cases rising again, doubling over three weeks

Thousands of firefighters battle big blazes across the West

Cuba, Haiti stir fresh political pressures for US president

‘Scary’: Fuel shortage could ground firefighting aircraft

Are Jan. 6 rioters traitors? So far, criminal charges say no

Oregon heat wave victims older, lived alone, had no AC

US says order coming this week on border asylum restrictions

Biden blasts ‘un-American’ voting limits; Texas Dems act

Texas Democrats dig in after exodus; GOP threatens arrest

Black female WWII unit hoping to get congressional honor

