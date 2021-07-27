2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon | Biles, USA eye third consecutive gold medal
AP Top U.S. News at 12:55 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 12:00 AM

Grab him up, take him to the river: Inside a KKK murder plot

California, NYC to workers: Get vaccine or face weekly tests

Family: Last victim ID’d in Florida condo building collapse

Warming rivers in US West killing fish, imperiling industry

Moderna expanding kids vaccine study to better assess safety

Winds feed California’s largest fire as blazes scorch West

Inflation fears and politics shape views of Biden economy

Confusion besets new police reform laws in Washington state

California to require vaccine or testing for state workers

75-year-old hit with Taser says officer put knee on his neck

