States scale back virus reporting just as cases surge California’s largest fire torches homes as blazes lash West Prosecutors air…

States scale back virus reporting just as cases surge

California’s largest fire torches homes as blazes lash West

Prosecutors air more claims in R. Kelly case; 1 involves boy

DOJ says no probe into state-run nursing homes in New York

Jackie Mason, comic who perfected amused outrage, dies at 93

AP-NORC poll: Most unvaccinated Americans don’t want shots

Governors pin hopes on full vaccine approval as cases climb

Search for bodies concludes at Florida condo collapse site

Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze

Carbon-capture pipelines offer climate aid; activists wary

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.