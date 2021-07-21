AP Top U.S. News at 12:36 a.m. EDT

US life expectancy in 2020 saw biggest drop since WWII
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast
Bezos’ comments on workers after spaceflight draws rebuke
Seemingly safe GOP incumbents under attack from right-wing
Biden’s 3rd trip to reddish Ohio pushes his economic agenda
Teen with US ties again on the run from China with fiancee
Schools confront more polarization with mask rules for fall
US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies
Weinstein brought to California to face further rape charges
Trump inaugural committee head accused of being UAE agent
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.