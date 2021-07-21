AP Top U.S. News at 12:36 a.m. EDT

Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
July 21, 2021, 12:00 AM

US life expectancy in 2020 saw biggest drop since WWII

Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast

Bezos’ comments on workers after spaceflight draws rebuke

Seemingly safe GOP incumbents under attack from right-wing

Biden’s 3rd trip to reddish Ohio pushes his economic agenda

Teen with US ties again on the run from China with fiancee

Schools confront more polarization with mask rules for fall

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

Weinstein brought to California to face further rape charges

Trump inaugural committee head accused of being UAE agent

